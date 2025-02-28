Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANM stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

