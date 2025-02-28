Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUMA stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $424.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Humacyte has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Humacyte by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $712,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.