HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, Zacks reports. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. HP has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

