Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

