Hosking Partners LLP Has $10.25 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Trupanion worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Trupanion Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -146.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

