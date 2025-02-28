Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 450,727 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,755 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 450,727 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of American Airlines Group worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.53 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

