Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Horizon Oil Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95.
About Horizon Oil
