Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

