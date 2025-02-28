Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,864 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 1.13% of Himalaya Shipping worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 143.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

