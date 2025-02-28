Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 4.5 %

HGV opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.