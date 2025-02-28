Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 41,820 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

