Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 18,755 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hilltop Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPEM stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

