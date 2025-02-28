Hilltop Partners LLC Has $445,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Hilltop Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

