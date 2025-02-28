Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.