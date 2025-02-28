Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

