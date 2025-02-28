Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,732 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of EVI Industries worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

EVI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.