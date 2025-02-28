Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 668,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

