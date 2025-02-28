Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.8 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.