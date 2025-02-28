Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $387.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

