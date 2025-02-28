Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.20 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.