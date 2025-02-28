Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Aviat Networks worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 635.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 298.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.46 million, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

