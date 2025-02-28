Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 132.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

