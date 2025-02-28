Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Helloworld Travel’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Helloworld Travel Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90.
About Helloworld Travel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helloworld Travel
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.