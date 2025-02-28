HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity at Regulus Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Joseph P. Hagan sold 115,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $145,265.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,440.72. This trade represents a 34.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Ray Aker sold 38,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $48,569.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,838.84. This trade represents a 41.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,998 shares of company stock worth $282,237. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
