HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after buying an additional 45,497 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

