HC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $703,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

