HC Advisors LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Sprott Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.92.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

