HC Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,469. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

