Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:EMAX) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:EMAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMAX stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.36 and a 1 year high of C$18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.23.

