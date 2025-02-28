Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

