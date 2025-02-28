Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $37.42 Average PT from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

NYSE HAL opened at $26.05 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

