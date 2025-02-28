GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,734 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises about 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $115,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.41 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.



