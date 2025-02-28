GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $75,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

