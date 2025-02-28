GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,024 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Voya Financial worth $69,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after buying an additional 2,131,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $84.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

