GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $85.23 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,973 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Burlington Stores worth $85,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,965,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $242.06 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $273.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

