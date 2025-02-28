Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

