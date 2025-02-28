Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 501 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

