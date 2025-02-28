Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 220 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

