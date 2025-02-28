Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Swedbank AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.