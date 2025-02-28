Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $590.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.05.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.