Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.7 %

PWR opened at $258.83 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

