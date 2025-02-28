Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,499.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

