Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.24 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 309.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cintas by 308.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.56. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.