Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNW opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

