Guggenheim Increases Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $36.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.68.

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Life Time Group has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,147 shares of company stock worth $2,241,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 169,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

