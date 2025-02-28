Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 79.5% in February

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 207,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $3,451,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

