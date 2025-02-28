GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on GRI Bio from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GRI Bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.
GRI Bio stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492. GRI Bio has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $202.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.
GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.
