Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Posts Earnings Results

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.43) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:UKW opened at GBX 112.68 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.24. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12 month low of GBX 105.91 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.30 ($1.87).
Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat UK Wind
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.