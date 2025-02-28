Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Posts Earnings Results

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.43) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:UKW opened at GBX 112.68 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.24. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12 month low of GBX 105.91 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.30 ($1.87).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

