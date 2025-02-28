Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 423,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,088,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

