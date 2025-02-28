Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Green Dot Stock Performance
GDOT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 423,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
