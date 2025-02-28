Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Green Dot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Green Dot Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 423,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.